Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Merchandise Feature Alice and Snow in Negligee

Kujibikido has recently announced an online lottery campaign with a lineup featuring a variety of Combatants Will Be Dispatched! merchandise based on an illustration of Alice and Snow in negligees.

The S Prize is a hug pillow cover, and the A Prize is a B2 tapestry. Both products come in designs featuring each character.

There are also 9 kinds of acrylic stand figures for the B prize, 9 kinds of acrylic straps for the C prize, and 15 kinds of can badges for the D prize. Most of these are based on the same illustration as the S and A prizes, but there are also others that are based on illustrations of Rokugo, Rose, Grim, and more.

There will also be a W Chance Campaign, in which twenty lucky winners will be selected by lottery to receive the D prize.

The lottery campaign will run from May 20, 17:00 JST until June 9, 16:59 JST. Each attempt will cost 770 yen (around 7 USD) including tax. More details about the lottery campaign can be found here.

In addition, the official Twitter account of Kujibikido is currently holding a follow and retweet campaign until June 9, 16:59 JST. Three winners will be selected by lottery to receive autographs by voice actors Miyu Tomita (Alice) and Sayaka Kikuchi (Snow).

Source: Comic Natalie