Guinness Certifies Attack on Titan's World Record for Largest Comic Book Published

The Guinness World Record has officially certified Attack on Titan 's large-sized printing as the largest comic book published. Attack on Titan publisher Kodansha holds the record as of April 13. The books are one meter tall and 70 centimeters wide, making them 6-7 times larger than a regular tankо̄bon, and they weigh 13.7 kilograms (30.2 pounds) each.

All 100 copies of the limited-edition printing of the manga's first two chapters reportedly sold out in two minutes when they went on sale on March 6. The copies cost 165,000 yen (approximately US$1,540) each. The large edition was created to promote the 34th and final compiled volume of the series, which will ship on June 9.

The previous record holder was the Brazilian comic Turma da Mônica , created by Mauricio de Sousa Produções and published by Panini Brasil. The books measured 6,976.02 cm² (7 ft² 73.28 in²).

Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ended in the May issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on April 9, after 11 and a half years of serialization. The series has inspired a popular television anime, many spinoff manga and novels, several spinoff anime, video games, and a live-action film project.

Source: Comic Natalie