Interest
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gets 1st Limited-Time Attraction at Universal Studios Japan
posted on by Kim Morrissy
To be held from September 17 to February 13; park fully reopened from June 26
Universal Studios Japan announced on Monday that it will hold its first limited-time attraction featuring Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba from September 17 to February 13.
／— ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) June 27, 2021
ｶｧｧｧｧ伝令！伝令！
＼
次ハ！大阪府USJ！
鬼ガ潜ンデイルトノ噂アリ！
隊士ハ 九月十七日ヨリ、現地ニ潜入セヨ！
詳細ハ、八時公開ノ公式サイトヲ待テ！#USJ #鬼滅の刃 #NOLIMIT #20th pic.twitter.com/Lb1x3O6Buy
The theme park closed temporarily with the declaration of the new state of emergency on April 25 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It tentatively reopened on weekdays only starting from June 1, and it fully reopened from June 26.
Source: Universal Studios Japan website