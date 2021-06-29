Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Gets 1st Limited-Time Attraction at Universal Studios Japan

To be held from September 17 to February 13; park fully reopened from June 26

Universal Studios Japan announced on Monday that it will hold its first limited-time attraction featuring Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba from September 17 to February 13.

The theme park closed temporarily with the declaration of the new state of emergency on April 25 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It tentatively reopened on weekdays only starting from June 1, and it fully reopened from June 26.