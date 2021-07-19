Interest
Funimation Launches Figure of My Hero Academia's Invisible Girl
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Funimation announced at its Summer 2021 Season Preview Event in June that it will sell a figure of My Hero Academia's Toru Hagakure – the girl with invisibility powers. According to Funimation, it is the world's first official figure of the character.
Her appearance is... what you would expect.
Funimation previewed the figure with an amusing stop-motion animation skit:
Toru's first official figure just dropped, y'all! Is it us or is this the most accurate anime figure you've ever seen?— Funimation (@Funimation) June 18, 2021
Subscribers get to use your first dibs Quirk 🔥 https://t.co/bKeKuRTWVM pic.twitter.com/kkb1gCYLRy
The figure features clear stands and posing rods to prominently show off the character's gloves and boots. It can be purchased from the Funimation Shop for US$17.99.
Source: Funimation Blog (Nicholas Friedman)