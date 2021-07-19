Funimation Launches Figure of My Hero Academia's Invisible Girl

World's first official figure of Toru Hagakure debuted onShop in June

Funimation announced at its Summer 2021 Season Preview Event in June that it will sell a figure of My Hero Academia 's Toru Hagakure – the girl with invisibility powers. According to Funimation , it is the world's first official figure of the character.

Her appearance is... what you would expect.

Funimation previewed the figure with an amusing stop-motion animation skit:

Toru's first official figure just dropped, y'all! Is it us or is this the most accurate anime figure you've ever seen?



— Funimation (@Funimation) June 18, 2021

The figure features clear stands and posing rods to prominently show off the character's gloves and boots. It can be purchased from the Funimation Shop for US$17.99.