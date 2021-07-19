Interest
Funimation Launches Figure of My Hero Academia's Invisible Girl

posted on by Kim Morrissy
World's first official figure of Toru Hagakure debuted on Funimation Shop in June

Funimation announced at its Summer 2021 Season Preview Event in June that it will sell a figure of My Hero Academia's Toru Hagakure – the girl with invisibility powers. According to Funimation, it is the world's first official figure of the character.

Her appearance is... what you would expect.

Funimation previewed the figure with an amusing stop-motion animation skit:

The figure features clear stands and posing rods to prominently show off the character's gloves and boots. It can be purchased from the Funimation Shop for US$17.99.

Source: Funimation Blog (Nicholas Friedman)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives