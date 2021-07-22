anohana Holds In-Person Event at Anime's Real-Life Setting for 10th Anniversary

Voice cast will appear at event in Saitama's Chichibu on August 28

The anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day anime series revealed details about its 10th anniversary event, which will be held on August 28. The voice cast will appear in person at the anime's real-life setting of Chichibu in Saitama.

The event will be held in two parts: The first part will be held in the Prince Chichibu Memorial Civic Hall, featuring voice actors Miyu Irino (Jinta "Jintan" Yadomi), Ai Kayano (Meiko "Menma" Honma), Haruka Tomatsu (Naruko "Anaru" Anjō), Takahiro Sakurai (Atsumu "Yukiatsu" Matsuyuki), Saori Hayami (Chiriko "Tsuruko" Tsurumi), and Takayuki Kondō (Tetsudō "Poppo" Hisakawa). The second part will be held at the parking lot in front of the Chichibu City Hall , and will feature Kayano, Tomatsu, and Hayami.

The event is titled " ANOHANA 10 YEARS AFTER Fes.," a deliberate callback to the " ANOHANA Fes." which was held in Chichibu in September 2011. A lottery for advance tickets from July 24 to 31. The lottery application details and the schedule for general admission tickets will be announced at a later date.

The 10th anniversary project was first announced in March. Character designer and chief animation director Masayoshi Tanaka drew an image of the main characters 10 years later. A 10th anniversary website is now open.

The television anime premiered in April 2011, and follows childhood friends who try to reconnect in high school, after drifting apart due to tragedy five years earlier. The series inspired a manga, 2013 film sequel, and 2015 live-action special.

Source: Comic Natalie