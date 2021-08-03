Long Jump Gold Medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou Pays Tribute to One Piece

Athlete imitated Luffy's Gear Second pose before the long jump finals on Monday

Long jump gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece revealed his passion for One Piece by imitating Luffy's Gear Second pose during his entrance before the long jump finals on Monday.

In an interview with the Greek press, he explained the reference with a grin and said, "Make sure you record this."

Last week, archery bronze medalist Takaharu Furukawa referenced Is the order a rabbit? in a post-match interview, while silver medalist Deng Yu-Cheng became an internet sensation due to his social media posts about anime.

Japanese pop culture has been a key aspect of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the opening ceremony featuring video game tunes and placards evoking manga.

[Via Reddit]