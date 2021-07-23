Tokyo Olympics Rings in Parade of Nations With Japanese Game Tunes

Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Tales of, Kingdom Hearts, and full list here

The Tokyo Olympics launched its more subdued opening ceremony just over an hour ago, and if you got a nostalgia hit during the athletes' Parade of Nations, you're not alone. The ceremony played a medley of tunes from Japanese role-playing games, sports and fighting games, and ... Sonic the Hedgehog ?

According to Nikkan Sports, here's the full list:

Dragon Quest "Overture: Loto's Theme'

"Overture: Loto's Theme' Final Fantasy "Victory Fanfare"

"Victory Fanfare" Tales of Series "Sorey's Theme ~Purity~"

"Sorey's Theme ~Purity~" Monster Hunter "Proof of a Hero"

"Proof of a Hero" Kingdom Hearts "Olympus Coliseum"

"Olympus Coliseum" Chrono Trigger "Frog's Theme"

"Frog's Theme" Ace Combat "First Flight"

"First Flight" Tales of Series "Royal Capital ~Majestic Grandeur~"

"Royal Capital ~Majestic Grandeur~" Monster Hunter "Wind of Departure"

"Wind of Departure" Chrono Trigger "Robo's Theme"

"Robo's Theme" Sonic the Hedgehog "Star Light Zone"

"Star Light Zone" Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer) "eFootball walk-on theme"

"eFootball walk-on theme" Final Fantasy "Main Theme"

"Main Theme" Phantasy Star Universe "Guardians"

"Guardians" Kingdom Hearts "Hero's Fanfare"

"Hero's Fanfare" Gradius (Nemesis) "01 Act 1-1"

"01 Act 1-1" NieR "Song of the Ancients"

"Song of the Ancients" Saga Series "The Minstrel's Refrain: Saga Series Medley 2016"

"The Minstrel's Refrain: Saga Series Medley 2016" Soul Calibur "The Brave New Stage of History"

Not incidentally, Ghost in the Shell Arise composer Keigo Oyamada (also known as Cornelius ) resigned on Monday as the composer of the opening ceremonies, just four days before its start.

Source: Nikkan Sports