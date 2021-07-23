Interest
Tokyo Olympics Rings in Parade of Nations With Japanese Game Tunes
Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Tales of, Kingdom Hearts, and full list here
The Tokyo Olympics launched its more subdued opening ceremony just over an hour ago, and if you got a nostalgia hit during the athletes' Parade of Nations, you're not alone. The ceremony played a medley of tunes from Japanese role-playing games, sports and fighting games, and ... Sonic the Hedgehog?
According to Nikkan Sports, here's the full list:
- Dragon Quest "Overture: Loto's Theme'
- Final Fantasy "Victory Fanfare"
- Tales of Series "Sorey's Theme ~Purity~"
- Monster Hunter "Proof of a Hero"
- Kingdom Hearts "Olympus Coliseum"
- Chrono Trigger "Frog's Theme"
- Ace Combat "First Flight"
- Tales of Series "Royal Capital ~Majestic Grandeur~"
- Monster Hunter "Wind of Departure"
- Chrono Trigger "Robo's Theme"
- Sonic the Hedgehog "Star Light Zone"
- Winning Eleven (Pro Evolution Soccer) "eFootball walk-on theme"
- Final Fantasy "Main Theme"
- Phantasy Star Universe "Guardians"
- Kingdom Hearts "Hero's Fanfare"
- Gradius (Nemesis) "01 Act 1-1"
- NieR "Song of the Ancients"
- Saga Series "The Minstrel's Refrain: Saga Series Medley 2016"
- Soul Calibur "The Brave New Stage of History"
Not incidentally, Ghost in the Shell Arise composer Keigo Oyamada (also known as Cornelius) resigned on Monday as the composer of the opening ceremonies, just four days before its start.
Source: Nikkan Sports
