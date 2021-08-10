My Hero Academia's Bakugo, Deku, and Todoroki Go Undercover With Stealth Suit Nendoroids

Each nendoroid comes with three face plates of different expressions

Good Smile Company will release nendoroids of My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku Midoriya, and Shoto Todoroki in their "stealth suit" costumes from the film My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission .

Each nendoroid comes with three face plates of different expressions as well as effect parts for recreating the characters' various Quirks, such as a "SMASH!!" text plate for Deku and Bakugo's explosions.

The Nendoroids are priced at 6,600 yen each (around US$60) including tax, and can be pre-ordered at GOODSMILE ONLINE SHOP and Toho Animation STORE.

The official website for My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission first revealed the "stealth suit" designs for the characters back in May. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the franchise , opened in theaters on August 6 and has earned approximately 940 million yen (about US$8.51 million) in its first four days. The film features an original story where Deku is wanted by authorities for mass murder, as well as an incident that involves the whole world.

Source: Comic Natalie