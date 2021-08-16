A recent in-game collaboration between The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage mobile game and the The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya light novel series sees Nana Abe, Riamu Yumemi, and Yukimi Sajo performing the anime's iconic dance sequence.

Aside from "Hare Hare Yukai," the collab also adds "Bōken Desho Desho", the opening theme song for the anime, to the game. In addition, uniforms from North High (the high school that serves as the setting for The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya ) are also added to the game's Dress Shop. The uniforms can be worn by Nana, Riamu, and Yukimi.

Furthermore, Haruhi and Kyon will appear in one of the game's Extra Communication events, and players can also decorate their offices (or "Room" in-game) with new items such as plushies of SOS Brigade members.

In another recent notable Haruhi reference, the fifth episode of the Remake Our Life! anime series featured a performance of the anime series' iconic insert song "God knows...". Following the episode's airing, the anime's official website released a crossover visual where Remake Our Life! heroine Aki Shino replicates Haruhi's pose from the cover of the The Wavering of Haruhi Suzumiya light novel.

