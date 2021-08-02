Remake Our Life! Releases The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya Crossover Visual

The fifth episode of the Remake Our Life! anime series on Saturday featured a performance of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya 's iconic insert song "God knows..." To commemorate the occasion, the anime's official website has released a crossover visual with Haruhi Suzumiya . Remake Our Life! heroine Aki Shino replicates Haruhi's pose from the cover of the The Wavering of Haruhi Suzumiya light novel, the sixth in the series.

The key art of the visual was drawn by feel. animator Riri Honma . The painting was performed by Yо̄ Iwaida. Sari Tagawa was the color coordinator and checker. Takatoshi Abe applied the special effects, and Fumi Nanba handled the compositing.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 3. Nanako Kogure voice actress Aimi performed the cover of "God knows..." in the fifth episode, which was originally performed by Haruhi voice actress Aya Hirano .

Episode 3 featured a karaoke performance of Rurouni Kenshin opening theme song "Sobakasu" by Judy & Mary.