Studio Ghibli Twitter Account Gives Shout Out to Chainsaw Man

Studio Ghibli 's official Twitter account gave a shout out to the popular Chainsaw Man manga last week. When an account claiming to belong to the younger sister of Tatsuki Fujimoto tweeted that they really enjoyed watching Earwig and the Witch , Ghibli quote-retweeted it with the message: "Thank you, Koharu-chan, and please give our regards to your older brother as well. Chainsaw Man was very good."

こはるちゃん ありがとう おにいさんにも よろしくおつたえください

チェンソーマン おもしろかったです https://t.co/9mEcoGc3UJ pic.twitter.com/LB7s9xgpgZ — スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) August 27, 2021

The "Koharu Nagayama" account regularly posts Fujimoto's artwork and is believed to be Fujimoto himself under an alias.

Earwig and the Witch , Goro Miyazaki 's anime of Diana Wynne Jones ' novel of the same name and Studio Ghibli 's first CG feature, opened in theaters in Japan on Friday. The anime premiered on Japanese television through NHK General on December 30.

The Chainsaw Man manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ).

[Via Hachima Kikо̄]