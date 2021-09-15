Netflix Previews Sailor Moon Eternal Films' Key Animation Drawings

The Netflix Anime YouTube channel posted a "Step by Step" video previewing the Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime films' key animation drawings.

The short video can be watched using clips from the English, German, French, Spanish, Thai, and Portuguese dubs. Closed-caption subtitles are available in traditional Chinese, English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish (Latin America and Spain), Vietnamese, and Thai.

Neflix began streaming both films worldwide on June 3. The two-part film project takes the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The English dub cast return from the previous dubs of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime.

The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, 2020, but was delayed to January 8 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film opened in Japan on February 11.