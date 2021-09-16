Artists Draw Tribute Visuals For 4K Remaster of Mamoru Oshii's Ghost in the Shell Film

1995 film gets IMAX screenings in Japan, US from September 17

Artists AC-bu ( Pop Team Epic ), omao, Tsukimizu, and Bustaskill drew tribute visuals for the 4K remastered version of Mamoru Oshii 's 1995 Ghost in the Shell film.

Bandai Namco Arts is holding a giveaway campaign for film viewers in Japan. Those who follow the @VSTORAGE Twitter account and tweet their ticket stub for the film will enter a draw to win a B2 poster displaying the four visuals. The campaign will run until October 31.

The 4K remaster will screen in 35 IMAX theaters in Japan from September 17, with regular theater screenings starting in Japan on October 1. The remaster will also screen in IMAX theaters in the United States.

Oshii and Production I.G 's 1995 film is based on Masamune Shirow 's manga of the same name. Lionsgate previously released the film on Ultra-High Definition (UHD) 4K Blu-ray Disc and Digital 4K Ultra HD in September 2020. The 4K remastered version of the film screened in Hong Kong on March 11.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, Bandai Namco Arts



