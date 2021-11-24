Sword Art Online Unleash Blading Smartphone Game Announces Original Post-Alicization Story

New opening theme animation also unveiled for game's 2nd anniversary

The Sword Art Online Unleash Blading smartphone role-playing game (formerly known as Sword Art Online : Alicization Blading in Japan, or Sword Art Online : Alicization Rising Steel in the West) announced in its 2nd anniversary livestream on Saturday that an original story, titled "The Black Emperor," is currently in development. It will serve as a sequel to the Alicization arc's "Moon Cradle" chapter (volumes 20 and 21 of the original light novel series).

The livestream also debuted the game's new opening theme song and animation. ASCA sings the theme song "Gyakkyо̄ Specter" (Adversity Specter), and A-1 Pictures produced the animation.

The game rebranded its title to Sword Art Online Unleash Blading last month. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The Sword Art Online : Memory Defrag smartphone game ended service on August 30.

Bandai Namco Entertainment previously released the Sword Art Online : Code Register mobile game.