2nd Demon Slayer Live-Action Ad Imagines If Talking Kasugai Crows Were Real

Ad debuted along with anime's Entertainment District arc on Sunday

In September, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series teamed up with Japanese mobile phone company au for an amusing live-action ad. A second television ad debuted on Sunday, this time imagining if the talking Kasugai Crow messengers existed in real life.

The ad features returning performances by Ryunosuke Kamiki ( your name. 's Taki Tachibana) and Taishi Nakagawa ( Josee, The Tiger and the Fish 's Tsuneo Suzukawa, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 's Sonic).

The au website is promoting the collaboration with applications and games that can be accessed via smartphone. The new ad highlights the "Taishi Tenchō" (Corps Member Diary) app, which allows users to climb the Corps ranks by playing games.

The first batch of contents included a character quote compilation movie, an escape game using the Mugen Train setting, and an AR filter that can make people look like they're performing the iconic Breathing Techniques from the anime.

The ad's launch coincides with the premiere of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc television anime on Sunday. The series debuted with a one-hour special.

Source: Comic Natalie