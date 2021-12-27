Final Fantasy VII Remake 3D Billboard Ad Shows Red XIII's Escapades

An ad campaign for Final Fantasy VII Remake in Japan has Shinra on the lookout for Red XIII. A 3D video billboard ad on the Omotesando Hit Vision screen in Tokyo shows Red XIII escaping from Shinra headquarters and getting into escapades. Square Enix Japan is also running a Twitter campaign where people who show off their sightings of Red XIII enter a draw to win a custom-designed Amazon gift card, among other prizes.

To promote the campaign, Square Enix even posted a fictional report by a Shinra news anchor, describing Red XIII's features and asking viewers to report their sightings of the beast.

Even though people outside Japan can't participate in the Twitter campaign, the game's official English Twitter account still wants the international fans to know about it. Last Friday, the account tweeted out the video sequence with the comment: "It's not related to any @FinalFantasy VII Remake DLC or sequels, but we wanted to share it with all of you unable to see it in real life, we hope you like it!"

This incredible 3D video of Red XIII is currently playing in Omotesando, Tokyo as part of a campaign running in Japan.



It's not related to any @FinalFantasy VII Remake DLC or sequels, but we wanted to share it with all of you unable to see it in real life, we hope you like it! pic.twitter.com/CyX1prSne5 — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) December 23, 2021

The campaign promotes a limited-time PlayStation Store sale of Final Fantasy VII Remake and the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade DLC, as well as an upgrade to the free-play version. The ad will run until the end of January 2.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade game for PlayStation 5 launched worldwide on June 10. The series also inspired the Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier smartphone game, which launched globally on November 17, and the Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis smartphone game, which will launch worldwide in 2022.

Square's original Final Fantasy VII game debuted for PlayStation in 1997.

[Via SoraNews24]