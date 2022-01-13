Bidoof Gets Time To Shine In Pokémon Web Animation Short

Poor Bidoof. The adorable, bumbling beaver Pokémon has become the go-to "HM slave" for many a Pokémon trainer during the halcyon days of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl , but a new web animation short shows that there's more to Bidoof than meets the eye.

The Pokémon Company International debuted the "Bidoof's Big Stand" original animated short on its official English YouTube channel on Wednesday:

The eight-minute video was produced by the China and America-based animation studio Taiko Studios ( One Small Step ). The studio's CEO Shaofu Zhang played the titular Bidoof.

The original Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games launched for the DS in Japan in 2006, and in the West in 2007. The Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl remake games launched on November 19, 2021.