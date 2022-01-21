Medical Crowdfunding Campaign Organized For Anime Industry Veteran Jan Scott Frazier

Frazier was the first foreigner to work in the production department of a Japanese animation studio

Voice actress Amanda Winn Lee ( Neon Genesis Evangelion 's Rei, Persona 4 's Yukiko) launched a crowdfunding campaign on Thursday on behalf of anime industry veteran Jan Scott Frazier .

On the GoFundMe page, Winn Lee wrote that Frazier has been experiencing medical problems, noting that she was ejected from the kidney donor list. Because of this, she is depending on her oxygen concentrator and needs the money to fix or replace it. She is also the caretaker for her elderly mother and needs help dealing with other miscellaneous expenses. "Please help someone who has helped so many," Winn Lee wrote.

The campaign has so far raised over US$6,700 of its US$10,000 goal. On Friday, Frazier posted an update to thank donors and announce that she has purchased the new oxygen concentrator.

Frazier has worked in the anime industry in Japan for 13 years in a number of different positions, including as a producer. She joined Artland 's production department in 1989, making her the first foreigner to work in the production department of a Japanese animation studio. In 1992, she founded her own full production company, TAO Corporation Ltd., in Bangkok, Thailand. In 1994, she co-founded GENESIS Digital Publishing Company with Izumi Matsumoto ( Kimagure Orange Road ) where they created Comic ON , the first digital manga.

She became the president of Production I.G. USA in 1995 and worked as a producer and technical director on the Japanese side. She was technical director of the animation for the Grandstream Saga, Madou Monogatari , and Kyoushin Senki games as well as working on the Panzer Dragoon OAV . As a freelance director, Frazier directed episodes of Susie-chan & Marvy and worked on the development of original TV series projects. After returning to the United States, she founded the non-profit voice actor project Voices For.

Source: GoFundMe