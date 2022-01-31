Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Finally Surpasses Magic: The Gathering's Search Term Popularity in U.S.

With the launch of the free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel game on January 19, the popularity of the trading card game has soared around the world. In the United States, the game has finally surpassed Magic: The Gathering as the most-searched game, according to Google Trends.

Thanks to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG has passed Magic: the Gathering in US search traffic for the first time in nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/3WqUgaDgNY — miles (@Real_Kilometers) January 31, 2022

Worldwide, Yu-Gi-Oh! is the clear winner, experiencing a massive spike in searches during the week of Master Duel 's release.

The game is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . The iOS and Android versions will launch at a later date. The game includes cross-platform play for all of its versions.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel features over 10,000 cards. Konami noted that some cards may require event participation or in-game purchases.

The game features the Master Rules of the Yu-Gi-Oh! official card game and trading card game. It is also the first game in the franchise to support 4K resolution. The game includes a tutorial and solo play, as well as a story mode based on card lore.

Konami will also hold tournaments for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel , and it plans to include it as an official event at the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship event.

Source: Google Trends via Miles Thomas