A Couple of Cuckoos Anime Posts Valentine's Day Visual

The official website for the television anime of Miki Yoshikawa 's A Couple of Cuckoos romantic comedy manga posted a Valentine's Day illustration of the characters Erika Amano, Hiro Segawa, and Sachi Umino. The girls are depicted in the act of handing over chocolate as part of the romantic tradition in Japan.

The official Twitter account is also holding a giveaway campaign of "Special Valentine's Cards" for each girl; each card features a special comment and signature by the corresponding voice actress. The anime stars Akari Kitō as Erika Amano, Nao Tōyama as Hiro Segawa, and Konomi Kohara as Sachi Umino. Three cards for each girl will be given out.

Residents of Japan can enter the draw by following the A Couple of Cuckoos and retweeting the tweets linked in the embedded tweet below any time between February 14 to 20 (note: quote retweets are not counted):

The anime will also star Kaito Ishikawa as protagonist Nagi Umino, Ryohei Kimura as Nagi's father Yōhei Umino, Yōko Hikasa as Nagi's mother Namie Umino, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Erika's father Sōichirō Amano, and Yukiko Aruga as Erika's mother Rituko Amano.

Miki Yoshikawa ( Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches , Yankee-kun to Megane-chan ) launched the A Couple of Cuckoos ( Kakkō no Iinazuke ) manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2020. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

16-year-old super-studier Nagi Umino, second-year student at the Megurogawa Academy high school, was switched at birth. On his way to a dinner to meet his birth parents, he accidentally meets the brash, outspoken, Erika Amano, who is determined to make Nagi her fake boyfriend as she never wants to actually marry. But once Nagi makes it to dinner, he finds his parents have decided to resolve the hospital switch by conveniently having him marry the daughter his birth parents raised...who turns out to be none other than Erika herself!

The anime will premiere in April in the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. Crunchyroll will stream the anime outside Japan.