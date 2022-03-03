MAPPA Revises 3rd Yuri!!! on Ice 5th Anniversary Visual to Show Victor Wearing Ring

The two characters exchanged rings in anime's 10th episode

MAPPA released its third image on Thursday to commemorate the Yuri!!! on Ice anime's 5th anniversary. The image depicts an intimate moment between Yuri and Victor at the skating rink. The studio noted that the illustration is a repost which has been slightly revised.

The image was first posted on Tuesday. Astute observers will note that Victor is not shown to be wearing a ring on his right hand in the original image.

The two characters were shown exchanging rings in the TV anime's 10th episode.

The second illustration was released in February, depicting the characters practicing in the ice skating rink while wearing masks.

Sportswear brand Mizuno Shop began displaying the illustration in its Tokyo and Osaka stores from February 23.

Mizuno Shop posted the first anniversary illustration in December as part of its merchandise lineup: