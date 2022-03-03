Interest
MAPPA Revises 3rd Yuri!!! on Ice 5th Anniversary Visual to Show Victor Wearing Ring
posted on by Kim Morrissy
MAPPA released its third image on Thursday to commemorate the Yuri!!! on Ice anime's 5th anniversary. The image depicts an intimate moment between Yuri and Victor at the skating rink. The studio noted that the illustration is a repost which has been slightly revised.
❄『ユーリ!!! on ICE』新規描き下ろしイラスト❄— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) March 3, 2022
一昨日公開の新規描き下ろしイラストを一部調整いたしました。
改めて、こちらからご覧ください。#yurionice #yurionice5th #勝生勇利 pic.twitter.com/Gyiedich6H
The image was first posted on Tuesday. Astute observers will note that Victor is not shown to be wearing a ring on his right hand in the original image.
❄『ユーリ!!! on ICE』新規描き下ろしイラスト公開❄— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) March 1, 2022
放送5周年描き下ろしイラスト 第3弾を公開いたしました。
勝生勇利選手とヴィクトルコーチの2ショットです！#yurionice #yurionice5th #勝生勇利 pic.twitter.com/268sWdQIgy
The two characters were shown exchanging rings in the TV anime's 10th episode.
The second illustration was released in February, depicting the characters practicing in the ice skating rink while wearing masks.
❄『ユーリ!!! on ICE』新規描き下ろしイラスト公開❄— MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) February 19, 2022
放送5周年描き下ろしイラスト 第2弾を公開いたしました！
各国選手もいる中での勝生勇利選手の公式練習の様子です。#yurionice #yurionice5th #勝生勇利 pic.twitter.com/ztHJGbvNRv
Sportswear brand Mizuno Shop began displaying the illustration in its Tokyo and Osaka stores from February 23.
Mizuno Shop posted the first anniversary illustration in December as part of its merchandise lineup:
「ユーリ!!! on ICE」5周年を記念した公式描き下ろしイラストの1枚を公開！さらに明日から受付開始のミニコラボ（日本代表ウエア、手袋、タオル）のデザイン画もこの下↓に続けてご紹介します。#もしも勝生勇利選手が代表ウエアを着たら #yurionice #yurionice5th #勝生勇利 #フィギュアスケート pic.twitter.com/8ZUX5wOGxi— MIZUNOSHOP（ミズノ公式） (@mizunoshop) December 26, 2021
The original 12-episode television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2016. The Yuri!!! on Ice the Movie: Ice Adolescence sequel film was originally scheduled for 2019 but was delayed "in order to substantially scale up the content more than originally planned." The staff announced the film in April 2017.