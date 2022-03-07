Musical Duo ClariS Releases 1st Music Video Without Masks

The musical duo ClariS , which had a reputation for years of keeping the singers' identities secret, has released its first music video showing the performers take off their masks. The song "Connect -reformare-" is a remake of the 2011 hit song "Connect," which served as the opening theme for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime.

The duo's 6th full album, "Parfaitone," will ship on April 6. The made-to-order limited-edition disc release will come with a blu-ray featuring music videos of "Connect," "Luminous," and "Colorful."

The singers performed in veils at their first solo concert in 2015. They briefly revealed their faces at their first Budōkan concert in 2017, but have generally continued to wear masks and maintain their anonymity. Their faces were again revealed in their first online concert in 2020.

ClariS is a girl duo which debuted in 2010 whose current members are Clara and Karen. They have performed theme songs for popular anime, including Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Oreimo , Nisekoi , and Eromanga Sensei . Original member Alice left the group in June 2014, but Karen joined the unit in November of the same year.

[Via Ota-suke]