Pokémon Fossil Exhibit Opens In Tokyo's National Museum of Nature and Science

Exhibit encouraging children to study paleontology will run until June 19

The Pokémon fossil exhibit opened in the National Museum of Nature and Science, Tokyo on Tuesday, and will run until June 19. The theme is "Extinct organisms and Pokémon ," and it aims to encourage children to study paleontology.

The Pokémon franchise 's official Japanese Twitter account showed a video preview of the exhibit, highlighting the adorable explorer Pikachu and the Pokémon skeleton replicas.

A Pikachu mascot showed up as a special guest at the exhibit's unveiling ceremony on Monday. The Internet Museum Office captured the moment on film:

The museums will display illustrations of the games' Fossil Pokémon alongside images and information about the extinct creatures that inspired them.

Also be sure to look out for the large-scale model of a Tyrantrum and Bastiodon skeleton.

It costs 1,200 yen (approximately US$10) for an adult entry ticket. Visitors must book in advance through the museum's website.

The exhibit began in summer last year and is scheduled to run across in museums across Japan until 2023. It will move to the Toyohashi Museum of Natural History in July and the Ōita Prefectural Art Museum in December.

The curator of the exhibit is Daisuke Aiba, head researcher at the Mikasa City Museum. His favorite Pokémon is Omanyte.

Sources: National Museum of Nature and Science, Tokyo website, Internet Museum Office