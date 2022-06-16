22/7 Management Releases Statement About Stalking

Management will inform police, restrict access to events if stalking issues continue

The official website for the 22/7 idol project issued a statement regarding recent stalking problems affecting the group's members. The management stated that certain fans have been engaging in stalking behavior against members and infringing their privacy.

It elaborated that the staff and members do not wish to impose obstacles on the group's activities due to the bad behavior of a select few individuals. If similar cases of bad behavior are discovered, management will inform the police and restrict access to events and live performances.

AKB48 founder and producer Yasushi Akimoto is producing the titular "dimension-crossing" idol group. The group originally had eight anime idol characters, with their respective voice actresses performing as idols in the real world.

The 22/7 anime premiered in January 2020. The series had 12 episodes, plus a 13th "extra episode" titled "8+3=?" featuring all 11 main cast members at the time. Aniplex of America streamed the show as it aired in Japan on FunimationNow . The anime debuted on Crunchyroll in February 2020.

Since December 2020, five members have "graduated" from the group, including Urara Takatsuji , Ruri Umino , Mizuha Kuraoka , Aina Takeda , and Chiharu Hokaze . Hokaze graduated from the franchise in December 2020. Takatsuji left in November 2021. All five of the members' respective characters have also graduated from the franchise.

In February 2022, eight new members joined the project. The new members include Nao Aikawa, Mao Asaoka, Oto Amaya, Mina Kiyoi, Satsuki Shiina , Runa Shijō, Ema Tsukishiro, and Rino Mochizuki. The group now has a total of 14 members. The new members began their activity with the " 22/7 Live Tour 2022 '14'" concert on March 10.