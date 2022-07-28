This 1/1 Scale Made in Abyss Figure Will Only Set You Back $3600

Are you such a bigfan that you would sell your first born to have a life-size figure of Nanachi in your room?

Are you such a big Made in Abyss fan that you would sell your first born to have a life-size figure of Nanachi in your room? Then have I got news for you.

From July 22 through October 31, F:NEX is taking pre-orders for their “Nanachi 1/1 Scale Life-Size Figure” (which will begin shipping to buyers in September of 2023). The figure itself stands at 155 cm tall (approx. 5'1”), is made from PVC and FRP, and comes with a metal stand to support it—and all it will cost you is 484,000 yen (approx. US$3,573.92). While that's one heck of a hefty price tag, there's no doubt that this figure is wonderfully detailed and expertly colored to the point it looks like it walked right out of the anime. Of course, whether it's worth the price or not is all up to you (and your pocketbook).

Source: F:NEX via otakomu