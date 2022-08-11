Crowdfunded Super Cub Exhibit Opens in Yamanashi Prefectural Library

Campaign reached its 500,000 yen goal within 24 hours

The Anime Tourism Association has successfully reached its crowdfunding goal for a Super Cub exhibit and live voice readings, held at the Yamanashi Prefectural Library in the Yamanashi Prefecture where the anime's story is set. The exhibit opened on Wednesday and will run until August 17, displaying reproduced production materials and key animation frames.

According to the campaign's organizers, the goal of the campaign is to make an exhibit accessible to students. It costs 4,000 yen (approximately US$30) for adults to enter the exhibit with a pre-booked ticket, or 4,500 yen (US$33) with a same-day ticket. Elementary school and middle school students can enter for free.

The crowdfunding campaign launched on Campfire on Wednesday and reached its initial goal of 500,000 yen (US$3,754) within 24 hours. As of press time, the campaign has earned over 900,000 yen (US$6,758) and is aiming for a stretch goal of 1.5 million yen (US$11,264). The campaign offers exclusive rewards such as signed copies of the live voice reading script.

The live voice readings will take place on both days this weekend, featuring opening theme song artist Akane Kumada and voice actors Yuki Yomichi (Koguma), Ayaka Nanase (Reiko), and Natsumi Hioka (Shii Eniwa). The talents will read aloud stories from the light novel by Tone Koken that were not portrayed in the anime.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April 2021. In December, the Anime Tourism Association added Hokuto City in Yamanashi Prefecture, depicted in the Super Cub anime, to its list of noteworthy anime pilgrimage sites.

Sources: Press Release, Campfire