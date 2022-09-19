A Couple of Cuckoos Anime Marks Climax with Live Drawing Video

To commemorate the climax of the A Couple of Cuckoos anime, Kadokawa posted a section of a live drawing session featuring manga creator Miki Yoshikawa and Erika Amano's voice actress Akari Kitō .

The pre-recorded video first debuted at Crunchyroll Expo in August. The two reflected on the story and shared their perspective on their work on the series, especially regarding the character Erika Amano. At the end of the video, they both showed their drawings of Erika.

The anime premiered in the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates on April 23. The anime will run for two cours (quarters of the year) with no breaks in between. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside Japan and is also streaming the show with an English dub.

The anime will hold a one-hour final episode broadcast (episodes 23 and 24) on October 1.

Source: Press Release