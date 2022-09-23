Hatsune Miku Takes the Stage in Fall Guys

Collect Glow Sticks, Spring Onions to collect costumes, other rewards

Vocaloid virtual idol Hatsune Miku joined the Fall Guys party battle royale game on Thursday. The "Hatsune Miku Sound of the Future" event is available in all core show Rounds. Players can collect Glow Sticks and Spring Onions across over 100 tiers to unlock the following event rewards:

Miku #1 Fan Nickname - 100 Points

200 Kudos - 200 Points

Miku #1 Fan Nameplate - 500 Points

Sound of the Future Pattern - 700 Points

Miku #1 Fan Upper Costume - 1000 Points

In addition, players with the newest paid Season Pass have access to Hatsune Miku's original costume, as well as the Miku Blunderland costume, which comes with a nickname, nameplate, and a unique emote.

Mediatonic's Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout first launched in August 2020. The game draws inspiration from game shows like Takeshi's Castle ; it has previously featured collabs with Godzilla, Sonic the Hedgehog, King of Fighters , NieR:Automata and other icons of Japanese pop culture. The game became free-to-play on June 21.

