One Piece's Transponder Snails Turn Into Fashionable AirPod Pro Cases

CASETiFY opens collaboration electronics accessory line on October 5

The Hong Kong-based CASETiFY phone accessory company announced opened priority access to its One Piece collaboration line on Monday. The lineup includes smartphone and AirPod cases, MacBook sleeves, a water bottle, and more.

The most striking product in the lineup is the Golden Transponder Snail 3D AirPods Pro Case, which reproduces the ultimate communication device used when the Marine's Buster Call is activated. The shell and body is detachable, allowing owners the choice to use just the shell as a case or display it as an ornamental piece.

Priority access shoppers will get to browse the collection on October 4 at 9 p.m. PST, several hours ahead of the official launch on October 5 at 1 a.m. PST. You can join the waitlist through CASETiFY's website or the CASETiFY Co-Lab app. The store ships worldwide to more than 100 countries.

One Piece is CASETiFY's third anime collaboration; the brand has previously teamed up with Dragon Ball Z and Sailor Moon .

Sources: Press Release, CASETiFY's website