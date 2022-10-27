SINoALICE Ends Service in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau in the Most Yoko Taro-ish Way Possible

If you clear the exclusive story, the game will force you to log out forever

Square Enix 's SINoALICE smartphone game is ending its traditional Chinese-language server in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau with a unique ending that forces players to log out forever after they've cleared it. Fans of NieR:Automata , also written by Yokō Tarō , will understand the significance of this storytelling move.

The game's final major update took place on Thursday, and the server will remain operational until November 10. In other words, that's the deadline for players to finish everything they want to do in the game and voluntarily yeet themselves out. In order to access the finale chapters, you must clear the Fusion Arc and Alice's Chapter 5 in the Elimination Arc. This is the point of no return; players will no be able to return to the main story.

Verses 1-9 launched on Thursday, and the 10th and final Verse will launch on November 3. You must clear Verse 10 without any co-ops, and Alice will be the only playable character. Note that this is apparently a very difficult fight. After you complete Verse 10, the game will play an ending clip, and then force players to log out.

SINoALICE director Yokō Tarō claimed in an interview with Famitsu in June that the game will "not end in a regular way." Nevertheless, he refuted rumors that the story on the Japanese server is about to end.

Square Enix released SINoALICE for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Pokelabo Inc. launched an English global version in July 2020. The English version is available worldwide except in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.