Gendou and Kaworu 'Transform' Into SHOCKER Grunts in Evangelion x Shin Kamen Rider Crossover

Two of Hideaki Anno 's directorial works, the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime and the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider live-action film, have collaborated for a project named "Operation Nagisa," in which Evangelion characters Gendou Ikari, Kozou Fuyutsuki, Ryoji Kaji, and Kaworu Nagisa gets "transformed" into low-level SHOCKER grunts.

Operation Nagisa is a challenge issued by SHOCKER, a "love-filled organization that pursues happiness for mankind" that appears in both the original Kamen Rider live-action series and Shin Kamen Rider , to Evangelion . The operation's goal was to recruit four characters from Evangelion into SHOCKER with the "power of happiness." Between October 24 to 31, fans were invited to press the HAPPY button in the official SHOCKER app. If a specific number of HAPPYs were achieved, the characters Gendou Ikari, Kozou Fuyutsuki, Ryoji Kaji, and Kaworu Nagisa would be transformed into SHOCKER grunts.

By the end of the project, the total number of HAPPYs exceeded 100 million, and visuals of the Evangelion characters transforming into SHOCKER grunts were unveiled.

Additionally, original merchandise carrying these visuals, such as T-shirts, acrylic keychains, and acrylic stands, are currently available for sale at the EC store of the SHOCKER app, as well as Evangelion Store Tokyo-01, the Kamen Rider Store Tokyo, Toei Kyoto Studio Park , and other physical locations that sell official Evangelion merchandise.

