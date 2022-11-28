Kung Fu Panda Director Mark Osborne Doesn't Want His Films to Make Hayao Miyazaki Angry

His 2015 film The Little Prince was strongly influenced by Miyazaki's work

Acclaimed anime film director Hayao Miyazaki has had a strong influence on Kung Fu Panda director Mark Osborne's work. At a masterclass at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last Tuesday, he remarked that My Neighbor Totoro was an inspiration for his 2015 film The Little Prince , an adaptation of Antoine De Saint-Exupéry 's classic children's book by the same name.

"I love Miyazaki films because he's always using female characters and this was very inspiring," he said. "But I was also thinking about him because I knew he loves this book, and if I made a bad movie it would be terrible to make him angry at me. So I was always thinking about making something he would appreciate.”

As far as Osborne is aware, however, Miyazaki has not seen his film. Osborne said that he tried to reach out to Miyazaki, but never heard a response. "He famously doesn't see other people's movies and I'm kind of glad," he commented. "As much as I did the best thing with the movie, and I love the movie, I was really nervous for him to see it."

Miyazaki has cited The Little Prince as one of his top 50 children's books. A 1999 NHK documentary showed him traveling to France and the Sahara Desert to follow the footsteps of author Antoine de Saint-Expéry.

Osborne's film adaptation is a French-US production which combines stop-motion animation and CG. According to a 2016 interview, the Aviator's home in particular is deeply inspired by the works of Miyazaki.

Source: Deadline (Liz Shackleton)