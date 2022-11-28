Pop Team Epic Season 2 Mechs Get Combinable Model Kits

Super Pipimi combines with Mega Popuko to create Biggus McHugeGuy

It's becoming custom for the one-off mecha parody episodes in Pop Team Epic to inspire model kits. Good Smile opened pre-orders on Friday for the Biggus McHugeGuy kit, as seen in Pop Team Epic season 2 episode 2.

Biggus McHugeGuy costs 10,900 yen (about US$79) and stands 175mm tall in combined mode. It is the ultimate fusion between Super Pipimi and Mega Popuko. The Great Shit Cannon, Lord of Calamity great sword (forced perspective type x1/standard type x1), Bariant Cannon, and missile pod weapons, are all part of the set.

For those who already have the "Super Pipimi Bari Mode" kit that went on sale in 2020, you can create Biggus McHugeGuy yourself by combining it with a separately sold Mega Popuko kit for 5,000 yen (about US$36). In addition, if you combine the Biggus McHugeGuy Combination parts with the Great Shit Cannon, you can create the extra mecha Mystery Fortress.

Both kits come with special sleeve art by designer Masami Obari .

The kits are being released under Good Smile Company 's "Moderoid" model kit series. They can be purchased internationally through Good Smile Company 's partner shops. Pre-orders will be open from November 25 to January 19 and will ship in June 2023.

The 13th episode of the first Pop Team Epic anime featured prolific animator Masami Obari in an homage to his works and animation tropes, such as heavily shadowed closeups of faces and mecha heads, the so-called "Brave Perspective" with a character or mecha holding a sword such that the point is closer to the camera, and the "Obari Punch" where a character or mecha is shown in closeup first before pulling out to punch the camera. The mech also appeared in the Super Robot Wars X-Ω smartphone game for a limited-time event in 2019.

Obari returned to direct and supervise the "Here We Go! Biggus McHugeGuy Combination" segment in the second Pop Team Epic anime.

Source: Good Smile Company