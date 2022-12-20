Mario Bros., Transformers Make Fandango's Most Anticipated Films of 2023 List

ranked in the top 10 for Blockbusters, Family Films, and specifically,'s performance as Bowser in the Villain category.

Movie ticketing service Fandango announced the results of its Most Anticipated Movie of 2023 poll and both The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts made the cut. Fandango polled 5,000 of the website's users.

The results are divided into multiple categories, including Blockbusters, Action-Adventure, Family, and other film categories. The Super Mario Bros. Movie ranked in the top 10 for Blockbusters, Family Films, and specifically, Jack Black 's performance as Bowser in the Villain category. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts made the " Most Anticipated Action/Adventure Movies (non-superhero)" list.

The top ten most anticipated blockbusters, according to polled Fandango readers, are:

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

John Wick: Chapter 4

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning -- Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes

Creed III

The Super Mario Bros Film

The Super Mario Bros Film will open on April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan, after a delay. The film was previously slated to open on December 21.

The English voice cast includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as Mario and Luigi, respectively. Anya Taylor-Joy plays Princess Peach. Jack Black voices Bowser. Other cast members include Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike. Charles Martinet , who has voiced Mario and many other Nintendo characters in games, will also voice "surprise cameos" in the film.

Universal Pictures will distribute the film. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are directing the film, with a script by Matthew Fogel .

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the first film in a planned trilogy for Paramount Pictures ' live-action Transformers franchise. The film will open on June 9, 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 24, 2022 release date. The film will get a release in Japan in 2023 under the title Transformers : Beast Kakusei .

The new film will center on key concepts from the earlier Beast Wars: Transformers show, including the appearance of the Maximal and Predacon factions, as well as characters such as Optimus Primal, Airazor, and Rhinox. It will also feature elements from other projects, such as Terrorcons and Scourge, alongside classic characters like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.

Steven Caple Jr. is directing the film, which will star Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback.

Thanks to Daniel Zelter for the news tip.

Source: Fandango