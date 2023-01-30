J.K. Rowling Compares Zombie Land Saga TERF Meme to Anti-Suffragist Art

"Same sh*t, different century," tweets Harry Potter author

The Zombie Land Saga TERF meme strikes again. In 2019, an image of a smiling Lily Hoshikawa with a "real" photographed hand holding a gun was used as an example of Twitter abuse in talks at the UK Parliament. An MP held up a printed version of the image, which was captioned "Shut the F*** Up TERF." (The acronym refers to trans-exclusionary radical feminists.)

More recently on Sunday, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling posted the same image on her Twitter account alongside an anti-suffragist cartoon from the early 1900s. "Same sh*t, different century," she wrote, implying that the anti-TERF meme is equivalent to the threats of anti-feminist violence historically directed at the suffragists.

In 2020, Rowling made a series of controversial tweets arguing that womanhood is inseparable from biological sex, and that feminist issues should be regarded separately from transgender issues. She has since continued to criticize transgender activists on social media. Members of the Harry Potter film cast, including Daniel Radcliffe , Emma Watson , Rupert Grint , and Eddie Redmayne, have spoken up against her views for their lack of inclusivity.

The character Lily from the Zombie Land Saga anime series was revealed to be a trans girl.

