Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World's Roxanne Stars in ASMR

The anime's buxom heroine also inspires a sexy cushion

©️2022 蘇我捨恥／主婦の友インフォス・KADOKAWA／「異世界迷宮でハーレムを」製作委員会

launched a new label for audio media on Wednesday, and its first product is an ASMR featuringheroine Roxanne. The recording will add an original scene to Roxanne's "first night" with the anime's protagonist Michio.

The ASMR stars Roxanne's anime voice actress Shiori Mikami . In the ASMR's visual, Roxanne is shown holding a mimikaki ear-cleaning tool against her breast, implying a sensual experience. The situations will include:

Puffing into the ear

Ear cleaning on Roxanne's lap

Oil massage

Hair cleaning at close distance

Together on the bed

It's all par the course for Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World , where many of the above situations happen in the anime. Ear cleaning is a new one, though.

The physical album shipped on Friday, and it is also available through the mimicle and DLsite streaming platforms for 1,650 yen (about US$12).

Kadokawa is also releasing a pillow using the ASMR visual. The luxury pillow is made with peach skin and is designed to be a hug or lap pillow. Kadokawa 's online store is selling it in Japan for 11,000 yen (about US$82).

Source: Dengeki Hobby Web via Otakomu



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.