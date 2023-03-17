New Attack on Titan Theme Song Streamed 10 Million Times in 10 Days

©HK/AOTF

Last year, "The Rumbling,"'s theme song for, made waves around the world, reaching #1 on the U.S. hard rock billboard chart and getting 10 million playbacks within the first week of its release on music streaming platforms.

The group's newest song for the anime is on a similar upward trajectory. Pony Canyon announced on Wednesday that SiM 's "Under the Tree," the theme song for Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 , surpassed 10 million streams in just 10 days of its release.

The song debuted at No.10 on the US Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart in the week of March 18. It also hit the top 10 in the iTunes Store Rock genre rankings in 18 countries and entered the Apple Music Rock genre rankings. It ranked on the Shazam TOP200 in 32 countries.

On March 9, it achieved first place in QQ MUSIC and KUGO MUSIC's J-POP ranking, China's largest music distribution service. This ranking is updated every Thursday.

Furthermore, the special anime featuring the song, which Pony Canyon streamed on YouTube immediately after the anime broadcast, has exceeded 6 million views in 10 days. As of Friday, the video has over 7 million views.

Meanwhile, “The Rumbling” has surpassed 200 million views worldwide. Its official related videos, including music videos, have exceeded 100 million views.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS anime's first half aired as a one-hour special on March 4. The second half will premiere this fall. Crunchyroll and Hulu are streaming the anime.

Source: Press Release