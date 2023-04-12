Lost '90s American Animated Saint Seiya Pilot Episode Goes Public

Lost media documentary YouTuber Ray Mona unveils the story behind Guardians of the Cosmos

Lost media documentary YouTuber Ray Mona has shared the full pilot episode for an American animated Saint Seiya adaptation on Tuesday. The proposed cartoon, titled Guardians of the Cosmos, was conceived and scrapped during the 1990s.

The documentary maker obtained the footage from the Library of Congress. She had received permission from former Bandai America president Frank Ward to retrieve all documents related to the American live-action Sailor Moon TV show (known colloquially online as Saban Moon after Power Rangers producer Haim Saban ). The Guardians of the Cosmos footage was bundled with the Sailor Moon documents.

The two-part documentary initially concerned Ray Mona's search for the entire pilot of StarStorm , a proposed American live-action adaptation of Saint Seiya . Only 20 seconds of footage from the pilot was ever made public. Like Saban Moon , the pilot was created by Power Rangers producers Renaissance Atlantic.

After uncovering the Guardians of the Cosmos footage, the documentary maker shifted her focus to contextualizing that pilot episode . She speculated that StarStorm may have incorporated elements from Guardians of the Cosmos for a potential hybrid live-action/animated show like Saban Moon . She also teased the documentary would have a third part focusing on her interactions with Frank Ward.

Last August, Ray Mona unveiled the full pilot of Saban Moon .