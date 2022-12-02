Lost 90s American Animated Saint Seiya Teaser Finally Unveiled

Lost media documentary YouTuber Ray Mona posts opening animation

Fresh on the heels of her discovery of the full pilot of the American live-action Sailor Moon TV show, lost media documentary YouTuber Ray Mona unveiled on Thursday the opening animation for an American animated Saint Seiya adaptation. The proposed cartoon, titled Guardians of the Cosmos , was conceived and scrapped during the 1990s.

🚨When searching for the lost live action Saint Seiya I found something absolutely bizarre....? 😳The Secret Stories of Saint Seiya is now LIVE!🚨

A link to the documentary will be shared in this thread! pic.twitter.com/40yw8DX8I8 — Ray Mona (@TheRayMona) December 1, 2022

Ray Mona posted the complete footage in the first part of her Saint Seiya lost media documentary (you can watch it at 1:29:12).

The documentary maker obtained the footage from the Library of Congress. She had received permission from former Bandai America president Frank Ward to retrieve all documents related to the American live-action Sailor Moon TV show (known colloquially online as Saban Moon after Power Rangers producer Haim Saban ). The Guardians of the Cosmos footage was bundled with the Sailor Moon documents.

The documentary concerns Ray Mona's search for the entire pilot of StarStorm , a proposed American live-action adaptation of Saint Seiya . Only 20 seconds of footage from the pilot was ever made public. Like Saban Moon , the pilot was created by Power Rangers producers Renaissance Atlantic.