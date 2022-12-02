×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Lost 90s American Animated Saint Seiya Teaser Finally Unveiled

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Lost media documentary YouTuber Ray Mona posts opening animation

Fresh on the heels of her discovery of the full pilot of the American live-action Sailor Moon TV show, lost media documentary YouTuber Ray Mona unveiled on Thursday the opening animation for an American animated Saint Seiya adaptation. The proposed cartoon, titled Guardians of the Cosmos, was conceived and scrapped during the 1990s.

Ray Mona posted the complete footage in the first part of her Saint Seiya lost media documentary (you can watch it at 1:29:12).

The documentary maker obtained the footage from the Library of Congress. She had received permission from former Bandai America president Frank Ward to retrieve all documents related to the American live-action Sailor Moon TV show (known colloquially online as Saban Moon after Power Rangers producer Haim Saban). The Guardians of the Cosmos footage was bundled with the Sailor Moon documents.

The documentary concerns Ray Mona's search for the entire pilot of StarStorm, a proposed American live-action adaptation of Saint Seiya. Only 20 seconds of footage from the pilot was ever made public. Like Saban Moon, the pilot was created by Power Rangers producers Renaissance Atlantic.

Source: Ray Mona's YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives