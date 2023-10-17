Now You Can Buy Amuro's Underpants From Gundam

Boxers come in teen & grown-up styles

Premium Bandai is offering Gundam fans the chance to own a pair (or two) of Amuro Ray's boxers.

The anime merchandiser's in-house web store is offering two variants of the character's striped boxers: the style seen on Amuro as a scrawny teen in the first Gundam anime, and the style seen on Amuro as a buff and swole grown-up in the Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack movie ..The first variant features aqua-colored stripes and the character's name adorned across the bottom left.

© Bandai, Sunrise

The second design features dark blue stripes and Amuro's personal emblem, as seen on the shield of his RX-93 Nu Gundam mobile suit.

© Bandai, Sunrise

The briefs were available for pre-order from September 27 to October 16 for 3,850 yen (roughly US$25.77, tax included) for shipping in November. Fortunately for late bloomers, a new batch is available for pre-order from now until November 15 (for delivery in December).

Amuro's delicates will join the company of other anime-adorned undergarments including Jolyne's lingerie from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and magic circuit underwear from the Fate series.

Diehard fans can wear their replica not-so-tighty-whities when they visit the life-size RX-78-2 Gundam statue in Yokohama, which has just extended its stay on Earth until March 2024.

Source: Premium Bandai via Gundam.info