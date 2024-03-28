Kaiju No. 8 Cast Members 'Train' on Teamwork at AnimeJapan

The hit Jump+ manga Kaiju No. 8 is getting the anime treatment. And with only a few weeks before the first episode airs, the main cast appeared at AnimeJapan 2024 to talk about the series. But, in a strange twist, the show's host wanted to “train” the cast's teamwork and ability to read each other without speaking. This was no ordinary “training” as, unbeknownst to the cast, a secret prize was on the line.

Image courtesy of 33 inc.

The Kaiju No. 8 stage show opened with an introduction of five cast members of the anime series: Masaya Fukunishi (Kafka Hibino), Asami Seto (Ashiro Mina), Wataru Katō (Reno Ichikawa), Fairouz Ai (Kikoru Shinomiya), and Kengo Kawanishi (Soshiro Hoshina). With a bit of banter between the cast members and some slight hiccups, which Seto noted as there were all sorts of kaiju on the stage today, the cast gleefully went on to discuss the series. Fukunishi, in his excitement at being at AnimeJapan, had some of the best explanations, describing the series mostly in onomatopoeia –a great testament to his personality as a mood-maker.

Seeing the camaraderie amongst the cast members, the host of the show then began a wonderful segment: a game “training” the cast members' teamwork by developing their ability to understand each other without speaking. Describing the game in terms of the characters in Kaiju No. 8 , the host said because the characters need teamwork and the ability to read each other without speaking to fight the kaiju, she thought this would be a fun little game. Surprised, the cast was on board and split into two teams. They were told each team would gain points if members had the same answer to each question. The teams were quickly decided, with the first consisting of Kawanishi and Seto (team officers) and the second consisting of Fukunishi, Kato, and Fairouz (team enlisted). While it seemed the odds were not in favor of team enlisted, the three cast members would trade off who would answer each question (Fukunishi and Kato, Fukinishi and Fairouz, and finally, Kato and Fairouz).

And the fateful first question was: Which character would you want to be friends with (of the cast here today)? All the cast members had a quick moment to think, but Kato knew exactly who he wanted to be friends with. Quick on the uptake, Seto jokingly quipped how this was like a strategy to throw off team officers. Since Fairouz did not participate in the question, she could answer freely. With some hemming and hawing, she decided on Iharu, even though his voice actor , Yūki Shin , was not at the AnimeJapan show. However, Fairouz reasoned that Iharu would be there during the good and bad times. However, of the five characters at AnimeJapan, Kikoru is the one she picked.

When the teams unveiled their picks, Fukunishi and Kato of the team enlisted went with Reno and Hoshina, respectively, and Kawanishi and Seto of the team officer had Kikoru. Fukunishi jokingly pointed out how his choice in Reno became a sort of unrequited love as Kato voices Reno. When explaining his choice for Reno, Kawanishi even ribbed Fukunishi, saying quit being lovey-dovey. With some shock in their voices, Kawanishi and Seto were glad they had the same answer, with Seto pointing it out to Fairouz. In response, as if in character, Fairouz confidently said, “The obvious pick.”

Image courtesy of 33 inc. Image courtesy of 33 inc.

With a score of 1 to 0 in favor of team officers, the second question was: if you're a Defense Force member, would you want a ranged or melee weapon? The cast was grateful for this question since they only had two choices. So, the odds of getting the same answer were high. Or so they thought. Upon revealing their answers, team enlisted had the same answer: melee. But, there was a slight difference in how they answered. Fukunishi's answer in Japanese was ド近距離 (dokinkyori, roughly “the melee”), and Fairouz's answer in Japanese was 近巨離 (kinkyori, roughly “big melee”). But, to the host's credit, she claimed it was the same answer. Team officer, though split right down the middle with Kawanishi picking melee and Seto range. Seto noted how their answers might have been linked to the characters they portray, with much of the cast agreeing.

The score tied 1 to 1; it was down to the last question to see which team would win. The question to decide the cast members' fate was: What is the most memorable thing Fukunishi has done during recording or interviews? It's a little jab at Fukunishi, but seeing him on the AnimeJapan stage, you get the impression he's a lively and energetic person, and being with him would leave you with many fond memories. And the host even noted that since Fukunishi was not taking part in this question, the other four members might reveal some interesting insights into his personality. And the host was not wrong as all four remaining cast members quickly wrote their answers, to Fukunishi's surprise.

So, did either team match their final answer? Fairouz pushed hard for team enlisted as their answers were “One bunch of bananas” by Kato and “The unbelievable amount of drinks he brings. Always carries enough stuff you'd think he's running away” by Fairouz. Fairouz's reasoning was she and Kato had the same answer, a bunch of bananas, if you shortened and extrapolated from her answer. Unfortunately, Fairouz's wishes didn't come true, and the team enlisted was deemed to have different answers. But why bananas? Kato explained how Fukunishi almost always eats bananas, to the point before the AnimeJapan show, he was eating one.

Image courtesy of 33 inc.

That left an opening for the team officer to take the lead and win. Their answer was “Smiles/laughs a lot” by Kawanishi and an illustration of a water bottle by Seto. While the two didn't match their answers, surprisingly, Seto and Fairouz were on the same wavelength. However, despite the slight jabs at Fukunishi, Kawanishi pointed out that since Fukunishi is always smiling and laughing, and the head of the table plays an important role, he makes the workplace fun. So, you could see the love and comraderie the cast has for each other.

With the score tied up, one would think there would be a tiebreaker question. But no, the host said both teams would receive a present. Fukunishi noted this was a very peaceful way to end the game. The present, though, wasn't given out at the AnimeJapan show. Instead, the gift would be presented to the cast later. But, since it was a secret present, the cast was left wondering what it would be, with the host said it may be a bunch of bananas after Kawanishi's joking protestations.