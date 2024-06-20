One Piece Gets New Luffy's Bento Panic Tabletop Game in Fall

Eat your way to victory with your NAKAMAAAA!

There's no doubt one of the biggest anime franchises today is One Piece . Based on manga author Eiichiro Oda 's manga, the anime has amassed over 1,100 episodes, 15 feature films, and nearly 100 video games across multiple platforms. The franchise has alsoe ntered the trading card game space with the One Piece Card Game . Aside from the card game, One Piece doesn't have much of a presence in the tabletop game space. Although it has a collaboration with Monopoly and has had a mahjong set, standalone games are rare for the series. Kess Entertainment announced on Tuesday that it is breaking the One Piece tabletop game dry spell with its new game Luffy's Bento Panic .

Image via Kess Entertainment's X/Twitter account ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Introducing Luffy's Bento Panic, our newest tabletop game based on the One Piece franchise! Bring the chaotic fun of One Piece to life in a light, party game that gets pirates fighting for their favorite foods. Learn more here: https://t.co/Z20oLoth4c pic.twitter.com/N5NOWfRAeY — KessEnt, Oh Yeah 🍖🏴‍☠️ (@Kess_Ent) June 18, 2024

Kess Entertainment revealed the game would be previewed and available for purchase at Gen Con 2024 held in the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana between August 1-4. The company also announced a general release slated for fall 2024.

Three to nine players will take on the role of the Straw Hats from One Piece and fight over their favorite foods. Kess Entertainment also notes, "To play, point to grab food, mischievously steal from fellow pirates, or eat food you've collected for points. Eat the most food to win, but watch out for Luffy's endless appetite!"

Luffy's Bento Panic is a nice fit for the anime series' 25th anniversary. If you're going to be at Gen Con 2024 and love One Piece , check out Kess Entertainment's booth and see the game,