Starforge Systems Reveals Limited Edition Frieren: Beyond Journey's End PC Collection

Take your computer hardware & wrap it in Frieren and company

Computers have become an integral part of many of our lives. But sometimes they're not the best-looking item we own. However, anime fans now have a chance to own a computer wrapped in our favorite characters from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End from Starforge Systems.

Image courtesy of Starforge Systems © Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe/Shogakukan/ “Frieren” Project

Starforge Systems announced the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End collaboration desktop on their X (formerly Twitter ) account on August 21. The company noted the collaboration would also include wall art and desk mats.The company followed up with a post with a link and beautiful photo of the Frieren desktop.

According to the website, the limited edition Frieren: Beyond Journey's End desktop will include a desk mat, acrylic wall art panels, and wall art featuring characters from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End . The desktop is a bit pricey at US$2,199.99, though.

In a press release, Starforge Systems stated Frieren: Beyond Journey's End fans can also purchase different bundles of the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End collaboration items. These include a Frieren: Beyond Journey's End case bundle which includes a desk mat and acrylic wall art, desk mats, acrylic wall art, and platelights. The press release also stated fans can choose from six different acrylic wall art designs and seven desk mat designs for the different bundles. The prices of the bundles range from US$399.99 to U$39.99.