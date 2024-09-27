5 Satoshi Kon Films to Be Screened Over Director's Birthday Month

Honor the late director's birthday by watching his films in theaters

In the realm of anime films, there are a handful of auteurs: Hayao Miyazaki , Mamoru Hosoda , Makoto Shinkai , and a few more. However, due to his untimely passing in August 2010, many tend to overlook Satoshi Kon . While his original films performed modestly upon their release, their influence in the medium is undeniable. So, what better way to celebrate the film auteur whom we never saw the full potential of, than to watch his films on the big screen.

Image via konstone.s-kon.net © Copyright 2010-2011 KON'STONE

Satoshi Kon 's KON'STONE X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the Satoshi Kon Birthday Celebration on September 12. In the post, the account noted five films by the director would be screened at the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas starting on October 11.

The " Satoshi Kon Birthday Celebration" will start at Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas on Friday, October 11! Five anime films will be screened at once! Talk events, giveaways, merchandise sales, exhibitions, and more are planned! In collaboration with SEVESKIG

https://humax-cinema.co.jp/news/958929/

The Humax Cinema website has more information on the celebration. The five films that will be screened in Ikebukuro are Tokyo Godfathers , Paprika , Perfect Blue , Millennium Actress , and Paranoia Agent . The Yokosuka and Narita locations are set to screen Tokyo Godfathers , Paprika , Perfect Blue , and Millennium Actress . However, Perfect Blue and Paranoia Agent will only screen on October 12 (Kon's birthday) and October 18 at the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas .

Along with the screening of Kon's films, the Ikebukuro HUMAX Cinemas will also host a talk event featuring Paranoia Agent stars Junko Iwao (voice of Mima Kirigoe) and Rica Matsumoto (voice of Rumi) on October 12. The talk event will start after the 12:30 p.m. showing of the film.

Screening Kon's films on and near his birthday is a great way to celebrate the late director. So, if you're a fan of Kon, want to see his films on the big screen, and will be in the Ikebukuro area in October, you won't want to miss this opportunity.