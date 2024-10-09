Nintendo Releases New Sound Clock 'Alarmo'

Alarmo features alarm sounds from Mario , The Legend of Zelda , more games

Open your eyes... to Nintendo 's new sound clock "Alarmo." Nintendo is no stranger to making products outside of video games, having started as a playing card producer and then toymaker back in 1889. However, Alarmo is neither a game nor a toy. Announced on Wednesday, Nintendo 's new alarm clock features sounds from several of its games to help its users wake up for the day.

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo features 35 alarm varieties, known as "scenes." The included "scenes" are combinations of sound effects and music from five of the most popular Nintendo Switch games: Super Mario Odyssey , The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , Splatoon 3 , Pikmin 4 , and Ring Fit Adventure . Owners can set alarms to wake up to music such as "Jump Up, Super Star!" from Super Mario Odyssey . There are also sounds of squids and ink splats from Splatoon 3 , Pikmin cries, and even Zelda herself saying, "Wake up, Link."

Image courtesy of Nintendo

There is built-in motion sensor technology that detects and responds to the sleeper's movements. Alarmo can play sounds like coins from Mario if it detects that its owner is still asleep and needs to wake up. Once the owner gets out of bed, the clock will stop the sounds and may even play a congratulations fanfare. If the sleeper refuses to get out of bed, the alarm plays more intense sounds, with the video's example being a furious Bowser insisting the user to wake up already. In all of these cases, the user doesn't need to touch the alarm since it's completely based on the sleeper's movement. However, it's not clear if and how the motion detector accounts for other sleepers in the room or moving pets.

The sound clock can also connect to the internet so that Nintendo Account customers can download new scenes from other games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and, Animal Crossing: New Horizons , a game that is fittingly already timed around a real-world clock.

A Records function allows users to see how much they move in their sleep. There are also options for an hourly chime and Steady/Gentle alarms. The former is the gradually more intense snooze alarm, while the latter offers a more consistent intensity. There is also a Button Mode for those who desire the traditional physical snooze button slam experience. Finally, soothing music and sounds can be played for bedtime to help the user fall asleep

Alarmo is slated for retail release in early 2025 for US$99.99. However, Nintendo Switch Online members in the U.S. and Canada can purchase it now, should they wish to wake up to Zelda's soothing voice or Bowser's infernal racket.

The Pokémon Company recently released a similar sleep aid titled Pokémon Sleep for smartphones in late July 2023. The app by SELECT BUTTON inc. records, measures, and analyzes sleep of the user who is next to the smartphone. The app then categorizes the user's sleep type as dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. Pokémon who sleep in the same way as the user gather around Snorlax on the screen.

Between Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo and Pokémon Sleep , gamers are covered for what is hopefully, a good night's rest.

Source: Press release