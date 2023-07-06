Pokémon Sleep Smartphone App Launches in Late July

The official website for Pokémon Sleep , the new smartphone app by SELECT BUTTON inc., revealed on Thursday that the app will launch in late July. The site is also streaming a video on how to use the app.

The app records, measures, and analyzes sleep of the user who is next to the smartphone. The app then categorizes the user's sleep type as dozing, snoozing, or slumbering. Pokémon who sleep in the same way as the user will gather around Snorlax on the screen. There are rare sleep styles in-game.

The app will interact with a new " Pokémon GO Plus +" accessory, based on the original " Pokémon GO Plus" accessory for the Pokémon GO game. The device, shaped like a Pokéball, will be usable like the original " Pokémon GO Plus" during the day, with the additional ability for players to use Great Balls and Ultra Balls. The device can then be used to track a player's sleeping time, which it can send via Bluetooth to the smartphone. Pikachu's voice will play in the accessory and can sing lullabies to the user. There are future plans to add new functionality between Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon GO

The app was originally announced in 2019 and was scheduled to launch in 2020.