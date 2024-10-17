Pikmin Blooms at Kura Revolving Sushi Bar Restaurant with Special Food/Collectibles

Collaboration runs from October 3-December 2

In 2001, Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto turned a love of gardening into a game called Pikmin . The series has since gotten several sequels, such as Pikmin 4 in July 2023 and spinoffs such as Niantic 's free-to-play AR (augmented reality) walking app Pikmin Bloom in 2021. Nintendo 's franchise has continued to bloom as it is teaming up with the Kura Sushi revolving sushi bar restaurant for exclusive Pikmin collectibles, décor, and food. The collaboration started on October 3, and it is running until December 2.

Image via Kura Sushi © Nintendo

Photo by Alex Mateo

There are also three limited-time dishes inspired by Pikmin including the Red Pikmin Crunchy Roll, the Yellow Pikmin Cheese Tamago, and the Blue Pikmin Cheesecake. These menu items last through November 30. The foods have little Pikmin flags on them. Just make sure not to eat the Pikmin!

Photo by Alex Mateo

Photo by Alex Mateo

Customers at Kura Sushi will receive a randomized Pikmin-themed "Bikkura Pon" gacha capsule prize for every 15 plates ordered. The items include magnetic bookmarks, phone mounts, and acryllic keychains featuring red, yellow, or blue Pikmin. There is also a "rare" reward in the form of a special keychain featuring the three Pikmin colors. Note that the food ordered does not have to be the exclusive Pikmin -themed menu items to count toward the prize.

Photo by Alex Mateo

Between October 3-7, guests who paid over US$70 over the course of their meal (which is about 20 normal sushi plates, not including drinks and specialty food prices) could receive a free collaboration t-shirt as supplies lasted. Although that portion of the collaboration has already passed, restaurants may still have the t-shirt in stock.

Photo by Alex Mateo

Finally, Pikmin Bloom players can receive Gold Seedlings for Sushi Decor Pikmin in-game while at the restaurant during the promotion.

Photo by Alex Mateo

Pikmin 4 , the first new main game in the Pikmin series in a decade, launched for Nintendo Switch on June 28.

Nintendo released the first game in the series on the Nintendo GameCube in 2001. Nintendo released Pikmin 3, on the Wii U in 2013. The side-scrolling action-adventure game Hey! Pikmin shipped for Nintendo 3DS in July 2017 in Japan, North America, and Europe. Nintendo released the Pikmin 3 Deluxe version for the Switch in 2020. Pokémon GO developer Niantic released the free-to-play AR (augmented reality) game Pikmin Bloom worldwide in October 2021.

Source: Email correspondence