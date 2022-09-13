News
Nintendo Teases Pikmin 4 Release for 2023
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Tuesday's Nintendo Direct presentation included a teaser for a new entry in the Pikmin franchise. Pikmin 4 is set for release next year, the first new main entry in the game series in a decade.
Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned in 2015 that Pikmin 4 was "very close to completion."
The Pikmin series of strategy games allows players to control creatures called Pikmin in an effort to explore an unknown planet and survive against predatory adversaries, using the special properties of each kind of Pikmin to navigate the game environment.
Nintendo released the first game in the series on the Nintendo GameCube in 2001. Nintendo released Pikmin 3, on the Wii U in 2013. The side-scrolling action-adventure game Hey! Pikmin shipped for Nintendo 3DS in July 2017 in Japan, North America, and Europe. Nintendo released the Pikmin 3 Deluxe version for the Switch in 2020. Pokémon GO developer Niantic released the free-to-play AR (augmented reality) game Pikmin Bloom worldwide last year.