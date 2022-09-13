Nintendo Teases Pikmin 4 Release for 2023

Pikmin 4 is the first new main entry in the game series in a decade

Tuesday's Nintendo Direct presentation included a teaser for a new entry in the Pikmin franchise. Pikmin 4 is set for release next year, the first new main entry in the game series in a decade.

Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned in 2015 that Pikmin 4 was "very close to completion."

The Pikmin series of strategy games allows players to control creatures called Pikmin in an effort to explore an unknown planet and survive against predatory adversaries, using the special properties of each kind of Pikmin to navigate the game environment.