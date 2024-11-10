Ghibli Donates Animator's Desk, Original Ponyo Art to Oscars' Academy Museum

Museum also adds maquettes from Pinocchio, Fantasia, The Lion King

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures (from the folks who hand out the Oscars) announced on October 31 that it is adding a trove of new artifacts to its collection. They include 80 pieces of animation art by Hayao Miyazaki and Noboru Yoshida from the Studio Ghibli film Ponyo , the studio's Japanese movie posters — and a complete animator's desk.

Image via Studio Ghibli © 2008 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, NDHDMT

The museum previewed a background drawing from Ponyo along with four other additions on Instagram:

The museum is also adding maquettes from Pinocchio (1940), Fantasia (1940), and The Lion King (1994); the handwritten script draft of Pulp Fiction (1994); and 70mm film prints of Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Ryan's Daughter (1970), and Oppenheimer (2023).

Matt Severson, the Executive Vice President, Academy Collection and Preservation, stated:

We are thrilled to welcome these iconic pieces into our collection. Overseen by our skilled team of researchers, preservationists, and curators, the Academy Collection plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of moviemaking. We are grateful to our donors for their remarkable gifts to the Academy and commitment to preserving our film history.

There is no mention if or when the newly acquired items will go on display at the museum.

Sources: Academy Museum's Instagram page, Academy of Motion Picture and Art's website via IndieWire