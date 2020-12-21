Oscars' Academy Museum Delays Opening to September 2021

Museum director cites concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures revealed on Friday that it has delayed its opening to September 30, 2021, after a gala on September 25. The museum was previously planned to open in April 2021.

The museum's director Bill Kramer said that staff are planning virtual programming between April and September to promote the museum. Kramer said, "With a safer-at-home order, it doesn't feel appropriate or prudent to move forward toward an April opening right now.” Kramer emphasized that staff are focusing on the latest information related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kramer added, "we're moving the date far enough out of the spring, when we will not have such a problem with the pandemic. We want to open strong."

Actor Tom Hanks announced during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony in February that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures would open after several delays on December 14, 2020. One of the museum's first exhibits will feature the works of acclaimed anime filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki , presented in collaboration with Studio Ghibli .

The Museum's website noted that the exhibit will feature original production materials — "some of which have never been seen outside of Studio Ghibli 's archives" — from such films as My Neighbor Totoro (1988) and Spirited Away (2001). In particular, the exhibit will "present more than 200 concept sketches, character designs, storyboards, layouts, cels, backgrounds, film clips, and immersive environments." The exhibit will have an accompanying print catalogue, film screenings, events, and "unique Studio Ghibli merchandise" at the Museum's shop.

The Museum as a whole will delve into the 90-year history of the Oscars. It will open at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had announced the project in 2012 with a projected 2017 opening date. The academy announced the Miyazaki exhibit in December 2018, when the museum's projecting opening date had already slipped to 2019.

Miyazaki is now directing his next feature film, Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?) Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki reported that the film was about 15% complete at the end of October 2019, after three and a half years of production.

Image: Indiewire (Anne Thompson)

Source: Indiewire (Anne Thompson)